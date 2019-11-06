IWU Head Football Coach Mike Richtman Resigns

After four season as the leader of the Tiger Football team, Head Coach Michael Richtman has decided he will step down from his position at the conclusion of this season. IW will immediately begin the search fin find a new head coach for next season. Richtman served in multiple capacities at Iowa Wesleyan. Director of Athletics Derek Zander said Richtman was also a valuable asset to the Mount Pleasant Community. Zander said “We would like to thank Coach Richtman for his service to Iowa Wesleyan University, specifically his contributions to the football program. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”