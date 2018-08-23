IWU Convocation

The Iowa Wesleyan 2018-19 school year formally began Thursday morning with the opening convocation in the Chapel Auditorium. University President Steven Titus delivered the State of the University Address and the incoming class was presented by the new VP of Enrollment Management, Dr. Nikki Fennern. President Titus also presented Representative Dave Heaton with the Presidential Medal for Outstanding Merit. Mr. Heaton not only served this area in the Iowa House of Representatives, he is also a graduate of the Iowa Wesleyan Class of 1964.