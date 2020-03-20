IWU Closing Campus

The Iowa Wesleyan University campus residence halls and the dining hall services will be closed beginning at 5pm on Tuesday, March 24. However, students with extenuating circumstances have the opportunity to apply for a hardship waiver to remain on campus. Those students who do remain on campus under this waiver will be taken care of by IWU essential staff.

The Campus will be closed to the public beginning at 5pm on Tuesday, March 24 and many of the employees are working from home for the immediate future.

For further information, see the website at www.iw.edu/covid-19.