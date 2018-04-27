IW Awards Day

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: April 27, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University held its annual Awards Day featuring academic and student leadership and service recognition. The university recognized students for exemplary achievement in their majors, their leadership on campus and their involvement in the community. The awards ceremony also included the announcement of the most prestigious student award given annually, the President’s Award.

“Our students exemplify our core values and Awards Day is an event that provides us an opportunity to celebrate our students and the significant contributions they make in the classroom and throughout the community,” said Steven E. Titus, President of the University.

The President’s Award, presented to a graduating senior, epitomizes a person who consistently demonstrates a responsible and selfless use of talent and leadership throughout his or her undergraduate experience. Nominees must be high academic achievers who have modeled exemplary academic effort and engagement. The 2017-2018 President’s Award was presented to Christian Henriksen ‘18. Christian is the son of John and Robin Henriksen from Mount Pleasant. A double major in biology and chemistry with an emphasis in pre-med, Christian has taken a leadership role on the football field, in the classroom, on campus, and in the community. He has worked tirelessly to achieve his goals and to improve the world around him.

Each academic division of the university presented awards specific to their majors. A listing of these awards can be viewed at iw.edu/awardsday-2018 .

Jacquez Hall, the recipient of the Tiger Spirit Award, signifies what it means to be an Iowa Wesleyan Tiger by displaying a positive attitude, sportsmanship, spirit, and pride. One nominator said, “This student truly epitomizes the Tiger Spirit Award as they live their life with gusto, generosity, and a commitment to go forth with the Spirit of a Tiger…..always.” Jacquez is a sophomore from Memphis, Tennessee.

Student Leader of the Year award recipient, Zoie Carney, is recognized as a student who has excelled and exemplified outstanding leadership, service, and dedication and has positively impacted growth, culture, and change at Iowa Wesleyan University and the community. From a field of seven nominees, Zoie’s quiet leadership, selflessness and absolute dedication to getting any task accomplished won the award. Zoie is a senior from Roscoe, Illinois.

Recognized for their unwavering support of Iowa Wesleyan’s internship program the Henry County Sherriff’s Office, Sherriff McNamee, and his entire team were awarded the Internship Partner of the Year award.

Congratulations to all of our award recipients. To view a complete list of our honorees, please visit iw.edu/awardsday-2018.

