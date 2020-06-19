Iva Mae Snyder

Iva Mae Snyder, 80, of New London, died Thursday, June 18, 2020 at New London Specialty Care. She was born at home north of Lowell on February 22, 1940 to Harry John and Maude Margaret Simmons Boecker. On November 2, 1963, she married Abe Snyder in Kahoka, Missouri. He died December 26, 2008.

Iva was a 1958 graduate of New London High School and Ottumwa Beauty Academy and was of the Christian faith.

She operated Iva’s Beauty Shop in Hedrick and worked as a production operator at Motorola. She liked watching TV, enjoyed her flowers, and loved her dog Sam and Simba her cat.

She is survived by her children; Wendy Snyder of Mt. Pleasant and Eric (Kim) Snyder of Riverside; daughter-in-law Brenda Snyder Heinold of New London; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Henry “Chubb” (Rosalie) Boecker of Mt. Pleasant and Bernard (Chris) Boecker of New London; and four nephews. Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son Gary Snyder.

According to her wishes, her body has been cremated and a private family inurnment will be held at a later date at Pleasant Hill, rural Mt. Pleasant.