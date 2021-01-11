Items Wanted for Soldiers Overseas

Sunnybrook at Mount Pleasant is hosting a Soldiers’ Angels Supply Drive for our Troops overseas. Sunnybrook is wanting to work with surrounding communities and businesses to send items over to them and has compiled a list of ideas to help pack up several care packages between January 11th and 29th!

Please see below:

Treats: Snack bars (we send a lot of Moose Crunch Bars) Small, hard containers of snacks Snack cakes Cheese crackers Candy (avoid chocolate) Gum Sunflower seeds Nuts Trail mix Chips of any kind Gummies

Food and Drink:

Ramen Noodles

Seasoning salt

Hot sauce

Flavoring packets for water

Individual packets of condiments

Powdered drink mix

Energy bars

Tuna fish

Sardines

Beef Jerky

Summer Sausage

Instant Mac and Cheese

Tea bags

Peanut butter

Coffee Whole Bean or Ground

Red Bull

Monster Energy Drinks

V8

Perrier

Gatorade

Toiletries:

Toothbrushes

Toothpaste

Shaving lotion

Disposable razors

Shampoo

Mouthwash

Baby wipes

Lip Balm/gloss

Lotion

Pain relievers

Feminine hygiene products

Eye drops

Foot powder

Sunscreen

Glass cleaner or lens cleaning cloths (for cleaning sand off their glasses) Axe Body Spray Finger nail clippers Q-Tips First aid kit

Entertainment:

Letter writing supplies

Frisbies/balls

Holiday decorations

Board games

Cards

Books

Journals (Pilot Precise is often requested)

V5 Stick Rolling Ball Pens

Other Items:

Ankle socks, boot socks, and work gloves.

AAA batteries are also in demand

Cozy Shower Towels