Items Wanted for Soldiers Overseas

Items Wanted for Soldiers OverseasWritten by Theresa Rose on January 11, 2021
Sunnybrook at Mount Pleasant is hosting a Soldiers’ Angels Supply Drive for our Troops overseas. Sunnybrook is wanting to work with surrounding communities and businesses to send items over to them and has compiled a list of ideas to help pack up several care packages between January 11th and 29th!
Please see below:
Treats: Snack bars (we send a lot of Moose Crunch Bars) Small, hard containers of snacks Snack cakes Cheese crackers Candy (avoid chocolate) Gum Sunflower seeds Nuts Trail mix Chips of any kind Gummies
Food and Drink:
Ramen Noodles
Seasoning salt
Hot sauce
Flavoring packets for water
Individual packets of condiments
Powdered drink mix
Energy bars
Tuna fish
Sardines
Beef Jerky
Summer Sausage
Instant Mac and Cheese
Tea bags
Peanut butter
Coffee Whole Bean or Ground
Red Bull
Monster Energy Drinks
V8
Perrier
Gatorade
Toiletries:
Toothbrushes
Toothpaste
Shaving lotion
Disposable razors
Shampoo
Mouthwash
Baby wipes
Lip Balm/gloss
Lotion
Pain relievers
Feminine hygiene products
Eye drops
Foot powder
Sunscreen
Glass cleaner or lens cleaning cloths (for cleaning sand off their glasses) Axe Body Spray Finger nail clippers Q-Tips First aid kit
Entertainment:
Letter writing supplies
Frisbies/balls
Holiday decorations
Board games
Cards
Books
Journals (Pilot Precise is often requested)
V5 Stick Rolling Ball Pens
Other Items:
Ankle socks, boot socks, and work gloves.
AAA batteries are also in demand
Cozy Shower Towels