ISU Solar Car Stops in Wapello on June 19th

Team PrISUm is changing the paradigm of transportation

AMES –One hundred twenty Iowa State University students have finished the world’s first Solar Utility Vehicle. Named “Penumbra,” this solar-assisted electric vehicle has been made to change the paradigm of transportation. During the month of June, members from PrISUm (the ISU student organization that manufactured the car) are traveling to all 99 counties in the state of Iowa to showcase the vehicle. #SunRun99 will be stopping at the Louisa County Extension & Outreach Office in Wapello on Monday, June 19th and is expected to be there from Noon to 2pm.

“During this time, everyone is welcome to check out this vehicle and even go for a quick spin!” said Smeet Mistry, Team PrISUm’s tour contact. There is a fee for the rides, proceeds help offset expenses.

Like most vehicles found in dealerships across the state, Penumbra contains four seats and features Bluetooth audio and wireless charging for cell phones, Mistry explained. Where the differences begin is how Penumbra is powered. Instead of having a gas or diesel tank, Penumbra receives its energy from the sun. As the vehicle drives across the state, the sun recharges the onboard batteries. Fully charged, Penumbra has a “best in class” 200-mile range. On a sunny day, a constant speed of 40 mph can be achieved without any energy from the batteries. Once Penumbra completes #SunRun99, the vehicle will be flown to Australia to compete in the 2017 Bridgestone World Solar Challenge.

Interested in learning more about the vehicle, team, or renewable energy? Be sure to stop by The Louisa County Extension Office on Monday the 19th from Noon to 2!

“Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is pleased to partner with the #SunRun99 tour through our #99CountyCampus,” Kathy Jolly Vance, local Program Manager said. To add to the fun Vance noted that sunglasses and other sun-themed snacks will be provided while they last!

“ISU Extension and Outreach carries Iowa State’s land-grant mission throughout the state — everywhere for all Iowans. We serve as a 99-county campus, connecting the needs of Iowans with Iowa State University research and resources. We provide education and partnerships designed to solve today’s problems and prepare for the future,” Vance said.

#30#