ISU Extension Programs for you to take advantage of

‘Your Money, Your Goals’ Training Is September 24th.

AMES, Iowa – On September 24th, Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering training on “Your Money, Your Goals,” a financial empowerment toolkit that provides frontline workers with resources and tools to help their clients take steps towards financial stability and self-sufficiency.

This training is designed for service providers, volunteers, clergy members or anyone interested in helping others take steps towards financial stability and self-sufficiency. This opportunity helps build the capacity to integrate financial empowerment into helping relationships as well as help to improve the overall health and well-being of Iowa individuals and families.

“You’ll learn about tools and resources to help others understand their financial values, use credit wisely, manage debt effectively and access appropriate community resources,” said Mary M. Weinand, a human sciences specialist in family finance who is teaching the course.

This 6-hour course will be held at the Henry County Extension office, 127 Main St., Mt. Pleasant, from 8:30 to 4:00pm (lunch is on your own). There is a $75 registration fee, which includes course materials and information for CEUs.

To register, go to Henry County events calendar or http://bit.ly/ymyg10330. The registration deadline is September 17th. For additional information contact Mary Weinand at mweinand@iastate.edu or visit www.extension.iastate.edu/humansciences/your-money-goals.

Finances of Caregiving

Life expectancy for Americans continues to increase, so it is more and more likely that most adults will end up caring for an elderly parent or relative or needing care themselves. “Care does not have to mean that the person lives in your home,” explains Mary Weinand, ISU Extension Family Finance Field Specialist. “It may mean that you provide transportation or other services to a person who still lives in their own home.” For most working Americans, this still requires flexible work schedules or using personal leave days, sometimes without pay.

The Finances of Caregiving program provides materials to families to help them protect their assets and prepare for their retirement while providing care. This five-week program, beginning October 30, 2018 will meet Tuesdays from 9:30 to 11:00am at in SCC Campus Bldg. 300, Gardner Hall, Room 301, 337 Messenger Rd., Keokuk. To register contact the Center for Business and Industry (CBIZ) at 319-208-5375.

When making the decisions about long-term care, it is important to review and discuss financial documents. “Reviewing financial documents together provides families an opportunity to ask and understand the wishes of the care receiver and an opportunity to resolve any conflicting views,” says Weinand “By beginning the discussion early, you will have a better understanding of the funds available to pay for long-term care and their sources.” For more information contact Mary M. Weinand at mweinand@iastate.edu.

Writing Your Retirement Paycheck

How can I be sure my retirement funds will last my lifetime? This important question will be addressed in an Iowa State University Extension and Outreach workshop on October 30 and November 6 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Henry County, 127 Main St., Mt. Pleasant.

Writing Your Retirement Paycheck is designed to provide information needed by those approaching retirement within the next ten years. The workshop outlines key factors to consider prior to retirement and describes two strategies for structuring your retirement income. “For most of us,” says Mary M. Weinand, Human Sciences Specialist in family finance, “our paychecks have been determined by someone else all our lives. But in retirement, many of us are responsible to write our own paychecks. How will we know how big it should be?”

According to Weinand, who will lead the workshop, topics include: inflation, health costs, Social Security, required minimum distributions, annuities, and more. “Individuals need to make their own decisions about retirement,” says Weinand, “but clear and non-commercial information is a necessary ingredient for decision-making.”

Weinand points out that even those who work with a trusted financial professional must ultimately make the decisions themselves. A financial professional can suggest or recommend products and strategies, but it is the consumer who decides and then lives with the results of the decisions.

A fee of $25 for the Writing Your Retirement Paycheck workshop will help to off-set direct expenses and to support the Human Sciences County Extension Program. Registration is easy at www.extension.iastate.edu/calendar/ or click here. For more information or questions, contact Mary Weinand at mweinand@iastate.edu.

Burlington City and Des Moines County Employees Invited to Build Financial Security through Small Change

Iowa State University Extension is partnering to offer city and county employees a free course to increase personal finance knowledge and to learn ways communities can empower residents to build financial security, thanks to a grant from the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.

Small Change: Building Financial Security is a blended (face-to-face and online learning) course offered this fall to anyone employed by the City of Burlington or Des Moines County and his or her spouse/partner. Participants will:

Attend a 2-hour in-person introductory workshop on September 26, 2018 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at the Burlington Public Library

at the Burlington Public Library Complete at least 4 of 12 game-based learning modules covering financial topics

Complete a short assignment to promote financial literacy

Participate in a brief wrap-up webinar in late October

ISU Extension and Outreach developed the course tailored to Iowa municipal and county employees. The lesson topics include:

Finance Fundamentals—getting organized, smart borrowing, estate planning

Insurance—the basics, life, health, disability, long-term care, auto, home, liability coverage

Investing—risk tolerance, investment choices, funding long-term goals

Retirement—preparing for retirement, Social Security, IPERS, building a nest egg

Small Change: Building Financial Security will give participants the ability to make more informed decisions about personal financial management and to build greater confidence to make small changes that can make a difference. Increased skills and knowledge will help participants identify trusted personal finance resources.

How to Register

Participants can sign up for the course by registering online at http://bit.ly/small10989 . A light supper will be served. Participants are encouraged to bring their own laptop or tablet to the workshop on September 26. Some laptops will be available at the library.

Register now to secure your spot in the course. For questions, contact Mary Weinand, ISU Extension and Outreach Family Finance Specialist at mweinand@iastate.edu or 319-931-5087. Mary will be available throughout the online learning for questions and clarifications.

About ISU Extension

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach carries Iowa State’s land-grant mission throughout the state — everywhere for all Iowans. ISU Extension provides education and partnerships designed to solve today’s problems and prepare for the future. www.extension.iastate.edu

About the FINRA Foundation

Established in 2003 by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, the FINRA Investor Education Foundation empowers Americans with the knowledge, skills and tools to make sound financial decisions throughout life. This project was made possible by a grant from the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.