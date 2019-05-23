ISU Extension and Outreach to Offer Delayed and Prevented Planting Webinar on May 24

Information addressed includes planting options and crop insurance policies and considerations

AMES, Iowa – Wet conditions have made planting a challenge for farmers across Iowa. According to the United States Department of Agriculture-National Agricultural Statistics Service (USDA-NASS), 70% of Iowa’s expected corn crop has been planted and 27% of the expected soybean crop, as of May 20.

With June around the corner, farmers have questions about late planting or prevented planting options. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach will host a webinar on May 24 at 9 a.m. to address these concerns and questions. ISU Extension and Outreach field agronomists Virgil Schmitt and Rebecca Vittetoe will discuss late planting options and considerations for both corn and soybean. The webinar will also include a discussion on crop insurance and prevented planting policies and considerations by ISU Extension and Outreach farm management specialist Ryan Drollette. The webinar can be accessed through the following link: https://connect.extension.iastate.edu/lppp/ or you can come to the Henry County Extension Office, 127 N Main Street, Mt. Pleasant to view the webinar. Or to the Louisa County Extension Office a 317 Van Buren in Wapello.

The webinar is free and open to the public. No pre-registration is required. The webinar will be recorded and uploaded online to https://iastate.box.com/v/delayed-prevent-plant-webinar for those unable to join the webinar live.

For more information or questions, contact Drollette at 319-337-2145 or drollett@iastate.edu; Schmitt at 563-260-3721 or vschmitt@iastate.edu; or Vittetoe at 319-653-4811 or rka8@iastate.edu.