ISU Extension and Outreach Celebrates 100 Years in Lee County

This year Lee County is celebrating 100 years of organized county extension work. This long-established partnership with Iowa State University provides local citizens with access to education and university research. ISU Extension and Outreach provides education and builds partnerships for a strong Iowa and a strong Lee County.

The celebration kicks-off at the Lee County Fair on July 11th, 2018. We invite the public to join us at the Grandstand during the crowning of the Lee County Fair Queen. Dr. John Lawrence, Vice President of Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, will speak about Extension and the impact it has on Iowa counties. Following this event, we invite you to join us for food, conversation, and celebration.

A hundred years ago the people of Lee County joined the extension movement and hired their first local extension agent. Today ISU Extension and Outreach serves as a 99 county campus, connecting the needs of Iowans with Iowa State University research and resources.

The Lee County Extension Council represents county residents and acts on behalf of ISU Extension and Outreach locally. The Lee County Extension Council includes Chairperson Chris Lindner of Keokuk, Vice Chairperson Vicki Kokjohn of West Point, Treasurer Rick Tebbs of Fort Madison, Secretary Tricia Knipper of Donnellson, Tina Loges of Farmington, Tom Mohrfeld of West Point, Steve Newberry of Argyle, Dave Lowenberg of West Point, and Brad Vandenberg of Donnellson.

With their understanding of local issues, these elected officials make sure that significant educational programs are available in Lee County that help people solve critical issues affecting their lives.

Education and partnerships are how we solve problems and prepare for the future. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach looks forward to being part of the ongoing life of Lee County for years to come.

More than 1 million benefit

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach educational programs cover the entire life span, from Iowa’s youngest to oldest residents. More than 1 million people directly benefit from ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs each year. Extension education online reaches more than 4 million.

ISU Extension and Outreach is part of the federal Cooperative Extension Service — a network of more than 100 land-grant institutions, including Iowa State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture serving communities and counties across the United States. Every county in Iowa has an elected extension council that decides how to support ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs at the county level.

For more information about ISU Extension and Outreach contact the Lee County office at 319-835-5116, or visit www.extension.iastate.edu/lee.