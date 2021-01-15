ISP Traffic Enforcement Project

Iowa State Patrol District 13 will be conducting a traffic enforcement project in southeast Iowa on the evening of Saturday, January 16, 2021. Troopers work alongside our partners in local law enforcement with the goal of reducing preventable collisions by enforcing traffic laws that contribute to collisions: Seatbelts, Impaired Driving, Distracted Driving and Excessive Speed. Motorists are reminded to buckle up, drive sober, put down the distractions and watch your speed.