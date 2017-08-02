ISP Identifies Accident Victim

One person has died as the result of an accident Tuesday morning at the edge of Mt. Pleasant. The Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim as 60 year old Dennis Lee Fleming of Davenport. Rescue vehicles converged on the scene of a single vehicle accident just after 11 Tuesday morning. AFleming’s car went off Hwy 218/27 landing upside down on the railroad tracks just east of Shottenkirk Motors. The Iowa State Patrol reports the car was southbound on the highway when it struck the east guard rail. The vehicle went into the ditch or median and onto the tracks directly under the over pass making it difficult to reach the scene. The driver was pulled from the car as it quickly became engulfed in flames. There was fear at one point that the vehicle could explode. Aircare was called, heading first for HCHC but was redirected to the scene landing on one of the exit ramps. The accident remains under investigation.