ISP Heightened Enforcement this Fourth of July



DES MOINES, Iowa — The Fourth of July is best known for celebrations with family and friends and enjoying the summer weather with food and drinks. Those celebrations often include drinking alcohol which can lead to impaired driving. The rate of alcohol impairment for drivers involved in fatal crashes is over three times higher at night than during the day. To date, there have been 147 fatalities on Iowa roadways this year, up 7 from a year ago. What can you do in order to reach your destination safely, not only this Fourth of July, but every day? Do not drive; if you have been drinking, plan ahead and arrange a way to get home.

Buckle up; it is the single most effective way to prevent serious injury if you should be involved in a crash.

Don’t speed; speeding has been a factor in about 30 percent of crash deaths since 2005 (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety). According to the Iowa DOT, there were 4 traffic related fatalities in Iowa over the four-day Fourth of July holiday weekend in 2017. The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Iowa State Patrol (ISP) hopes you, your family, and your friends have a safe and happy Fourth of July!