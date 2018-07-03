ISP Heightened Enforcement this Fourth of July

ISP Heightened Enforcement this Fourth of JulyWritten by Theresa Rose on July 3, 2018
The rate of alcohol impairment for drivers involved in fatal crashes is over three times higher at night than during the day. To date, there have been 147 fatalities on Iowa roadways this year, up 7 from a year ago.
What can you do in order to reach your destination safely, not only this Fourth of July, but every day?
According to the Iowa DOT, there were 4 traffic related fatalities in Iowa over the four-day Fourth of July holiday weekend in 2017. The Iowa Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Iowa State Patrol (ISP) hopes you, your family, and your friends have a safe and happy Fourth of July!