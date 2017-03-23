IRS Scam In Washington County

With tax season being in full swing the Washington County Communications Center and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in the number of IRS scam calls being received by Washington County citizens. Citizens are receiving calls from someone claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service who advised them they have an outstanding tax debt. They are then advised they must send cash to avoid arrest or even asked for personal information. This is not how the Internal Revenue Service handles these matters and a citizen recently reported being scammed out of a lot of money. We ask all citizens to be vigilant about this scam and others. Do not provide personal identification or banking information to someone over the phone or send cash or gift cards to someone claiming to be from the IRS. Other recent recurring scams include calls from Microsoft offering to fix your computer, the utility company or the grandparent scam. If you think you have been scammed notify your bank immediately to protect your accounts. To report an identity theft or for more information visit the Federal Trade Commission’s website at https://www.ftc.gov or call 1-877-382-4357. Also for more information on tax scams you can visit https://www.irs.gov.