Irma Verleen Swan

Irma Verleen Swan, 99, of Glendale, Arizona, formerly of Mt. Pleasant passed away on September 12, 2018.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, October 15, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. at the Forest Home Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant. Following the graveside services everyone is invited for a time of remembrance and fellowship at the First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant from 11:30 until 1:30. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to the TTT Founders Chapter of Iowa in care of Marilyn Scott 1244 Highway 34 Mt. Pleasant.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for her arrangements