Iris Street Southbound Lane Closing

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities would like to inform the Mt. Pleasant Community that starting on Monday, March 9, 2020, Hooper Corporation will begin to set poles and string wire for the new transmission line that will serve the new Iris Street Substation located at 600 S. Iris Street. Work is scheduled to begin on the west side of S. Iris Street across from the new substation site and continue north to the Russell Substation located at N. Iris St. and E. Mapleleaf Dr. This project is expected to be completed in approximately four weeks, weather permitting.

Throughout the next four weeks, portions of the south bound lane of Iris Street will be will be closed to traffic. Also during this time, driveway entrances may be closed for a short period. We are asking our customers and general public to avoid the area and to use an alternate route if at all possible. The north bound lane of Iris Street will remain open to traffic.

The Mt. Pleasant Municipal Utilities regrets any inconvenience. For questions or additional details, please call our office at 319-385-2121 (24 hrs.).