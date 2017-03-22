IRIS MOTEL APPEAL HEARING

The Iris Motel on West Washington Street in Mt. Pleasant will remain closed until it is returned to a condition that will pass the state and local codes and earn them a reinstatement of their hotel-motel license. The Mt. Pleasant Construction Board of Appeals held a rare special session meeting Tuesday afternoon to hear an appeal filed by Sound Investments Company, owner of the Iris Motel. Their hotel-motel license was suspended by the state of Iowa after a February 15th inspection by Jack Swarm the City Building and Zoning Administrator along with the Lee County Health Department. The state withdrew their license and Swarm issued an order to vacate to the residents of the motel at that time, he felt they were in imminent danger because of electrical and sanitary issues at the facility. The board of appeals made up of three local residents, Mary Moon, Justin Lange and chairman Tom Tipton voted to uphold the license suspension. The owners of the motel stated they did not wish to pursue the appeal any further and have been actively working to correct the issues that led to the license suspension and matter of fact will be inspected again today by Mr. Swarm to see how the renovations are going and how much more has to be done before once again a long time Mt. Pleasant Motel will be able to open again.