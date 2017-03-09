Iris Bowling Center & Splitz Lounge Captures Community Pride Award

MOUNT PLEASANT—The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce wants to recognize a business that made an investment that is going to give the younger generation, both high school and college, something to do outside of the classroom. From volleyball to bowling leagues, teens and adults will be able to enjoy the many improvements. Thanks to the Lorenz’s for making this investment to our community.

The Mount Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors created the Community Pride Award to honor those businesses and organizations that showcase exceptional maintenance and investment in their properties and to encourage other businesses to follow their lead. Winners are selected quarterly. Iris Bowling Center & Splitz Lounge was selected the Community Pride Award among several nominees.

The Lorenz’s accepted the award during the “Alive After Five” networking event hosted by Midwest Old Threshers at Main Street Cinemas on March 8, 2017. “My wife and I thought it would be fun to purchase the place where we have had so many good times. We loved the idea of giving people another choice for activities in Mount Pleasant. With that in mind, we added the outside fire pits and sand volleyball area, which gave us more options for outside music and entertainment to go along with the bowling inside. The community has been great and we are looking forward to some more improvements in the future.” stated Jeff Lorenz, owner of Iris Bowling Center & Splitz Lounge.

“Mr. Lorenz has done an outstanding job at giving this facility the updates and renovations it needed. Their newly added outdoor entertainment area is a hidden gem in this community. Whether you are interested in sand volleyball, bowling or just enjoying conversions by an outdoor fire pit, there is something for all” said Matt Donnolly, owner of Mt. Pleasant Chiropractic Clinic, LLC in Mount Pleasant.

Chamber members wishing to nominate a business for future Community Pride Awards may do so by completing a form available at www.mountpleasantiowa.org or by calling 319.385.3101.