Irene Sue Rex

Irene Sue Rex, 76, of Bonaparte, Iowa passed away on Wednesday, October 2, at her home. She was born on July 25, 1943 in Fort Madison, Iowa to Howard and Margaret Ort Dresser. She graduated from Keokuk High School with the class of 1960 and graduated from Gem City Business College in Quincy in June 1961 after which she worked for Sheaffer Pen Company in Ft. Madison. She married Joseph Rex on January 1, 1961, and together they had 6 children, Ray, Teresa, Sandra, Barbara, Laura, and Ken. Joe and Sue later divorced, but he remained the love of her life and she cared for him for more than seven years as his health declined before his death on August 6, 2018.

Sue worked the majority of her career as a Purchasing Agent for Barker Company. She greatly enjoyed her work and retired from Barker in August 2009. Sue was a 4-H leader for many years and regularly attended her bible study group. She loved cows, gardening, canning, and growing flowers. Sue was an avid reader, enjoyed crossword puzzles and Soduku, and was known for her beautiful handwriting. She was a woman of Christian faith who greatly loved her family and her farm. She will be tremendously missed by her family, friends, and former co-workers.

She is survived by six children, Ray (Linda) Rex of Bonaparte, Iowa, Teresa (Melvin) Green of Bonaparte, Iowa, Sandra (Adam) Adair of Murchison, Texas, Barbara (Matt) Williams of Hawkins, Texas, Laura Rex of Hawkins, Texas, Ken Rex of Springfield, Missouri; 14 grandchildren, Jordan Rex, Eva Rex, Ashley Green, Makayla Green, Zachary Adair, Brandon Adair, Savannah Williams, Sierra Williams, Ezekiel “Zeke” Williams, Sophia Williams, Karina Moody, Kyleigh Moody, Nathaniel Rex, Kaylee Rex; 5 siblings, Betty Cruze (Roger Kemper) of Argyle, Iowa, MaryElla (Neil) Johnson of Keokuk, Iowa, Raymond (Sandra) Dresser of Keokuk, Iowa, Alice (Ken) Neimeyer of Fulton, Missouri, Ann (Mike) Penrod of Donnelson, Iowa; many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and the love of her life, Joseph Rex.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua with Pastor George Booth and Rev. Gordon Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow the service in Bonaparte Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial in the cafeteria at the former Bonaparte School. Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 with family present to greet friends from 5-7:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Memorials have been established to the Van Buren County Fair Board, EveryStep Hospice of Mt. Pleasant, and the Bonaparte Public Library. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.