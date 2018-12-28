Irene Nelson

Irene V. Nelson, 85, of Cantril, Iowa, passed away on December 27, 2018 at Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua, Iowa. She was born on August 12, 1933 in Fairfield, Iowa to Claude W. and Ella Mae Laughlin Findlay. Irene grew up on a farm near Douds. As a school aged child, Irene’s father took her and the other area school children to school on a bus pulled by a team of horses. Irene graduated from Douds High School with the class of 1952. Irene then married Peter N.C. Nelson on June 8, 1952 at the Leando Methodist Church and together they had seven children. They later separated.

Irene worked for Scotland County Nursing Home for better than 34 years before her retirement. She was passionate about caring for her patients as a CNA, CNA mentor, CMA & Restorative Aide. Irene was friendly, but also a quiet person. Her family raised horses and she enjoyed going on wagon rides. She also enjoyed reading, working crossword puzzles and tending to her plants. Most of all she was a caring mom, grandma, and great-grandma that will be greatly missed.

She is survived by four children, Malinda Nelson of Pulaski, Iowa, Peter Nelson Jr. (Bernise Wallace) of New London, Iowa, Laura Nelson (Danny Thomas) of Keosauqua, Iowa, Karla (Todd) Sheetz of Keosauqua, Iowa; her husband, Peter N.C. Nelson; three grandchildren, Ella Mae McCallum, Amanda Nelson, Travis E. Hughes; three great-grandchildren, Ryan McCallum, Duncan McCallum, Danielle Hughes; a brother, Clifford (Della) Findlay; a sister-in-law, Violet “Jake” Findlay; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three children, Steven D. Nelson, Victoria L. Hughes, Pamela J. Nelson; three brothers, Hugh Findlay, Earl Findlay, Ronald Findlay; and a sister, Lorene Shipley.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 31, 2018 at the Cantril Christian Church with Pastor Doran Bollman officiating. Burial will follow the service at Sunnyside Cemetery in Milton, Iowa. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 30, 2018 with family present to greet friends from 2 – 4:00 p.m. at Pedrick Funeral Home – Keosauqua. Memorial contributions in Irene’s honor may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.