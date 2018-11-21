Irene L. Walsh(final arrangements)

Mrs. Irene L. Walsh, 86, of West Des Moines and formerly Woodward and Danville, died Monday, November 19, in West Des Moines. The family will receive friends Monday morning from 9 – 10:00 at Elliott Chapel, New London. There will be a rosary service at 10:00 followed by a funeral service with Father Paul Connolly officiating. Burial will be at Jaggar Cemetery, Danville. A memorial has been established for American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapelcom.