Irene I. Hammond

Irene I. Hammond, 88, of Keosauqua, Iowa passed away at 6:15 a.m. Thursday, November 30, 2017 at the Van Buren County Hospital.

Born December 4, 1928 in Bible Grove, Missouri, she was the daughter of Bert and Donna (Evans) Slocum. On July 15, 1967 she married Merle Hammond.

Survivors include one son, Steven Randolph of Altoona, Iowa; two grandchildren, Kip and Gary Randolph; seven nieces and nephews, Mark Slocum, Mike Slocum, Brian Slocum, Pat Rippy, Penny Underdahl, Pam Mitchell, and Marilyn Paris; one half-brother, Butch Slocum; and several other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her second husband, Merle; her first husband, Lester E. Randolph; one son, Richard Randolph; and brothers and sisters-in-law, Frank (Lois) Slocum and Max (Thelma) Slocum.

Irene was known for her compassion for abandoned shelter dogs. In her lifetime, she adopted multiple small unwanted shelter dogs and provided them with a loving and caring home. Prior to declining health, Irene was honored for her volunteer service at the Keosauqua Health Care Center. She was also an avid golfer.

A private Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Arygle Memorial Gardens, near Argyle, Iowa with Pastor Herb Shaefer officiating.

A memorial has been established for the American Lung Association.

