Iowa’s Record Breaking Astronaut Retires

A record-breaking astronaut from southwest Iowa has retired from NASA, effective Friday. Fifty-eight-year-old Peggy Whitson started her career at the agency in 1986 and was selected to the astronaut corps 10 years later. Whitson, who was born in Mount Ayr and raised on a farm near Beaconsfield received her under graduate degree from Iowa Wesleyan in Mt. Pleasant. Whitson was the International Space Station’s first science officer and its first woman commander. In addition to the space endurance record, Whiston logged more EVAs — or spacewalks — than any other woman. Whitson returned to Mt. Pleasant in February for the University’s Founders Day Ceremonies. President Steve Titus presented her with the Presidential Medal For Outstanding Merit and She received the Key to the City from Mt. Pleasant Mayor Steve Brimhall. When Whitson was on on campus she talked about the possibility of retiring but wasn’t sure at that time what she would do if she left NASA.