Iowa’s First Day Hikes Canceled Due to Frigid Temperatures

DES MOINES – With temperatures predicted to dip well below zero, the Iowa DNR has decided to cancel First Day Hikes at 27 state parks scheduled for New Year’s Day.

“While it’s a great disappointment to us to cancel this event, the safety of park visitors comes first,” said Todd Coffelt, State Parks Bureau Chief. “We know that frost bite can set in fairly quickly at those cold temperatures, so we are using caution in making this decision.”

First Day Hikes are part of a national initiative to encourage people to spend time outdoors. Last year in Iowa, more than 1,200 people participated in hikes across the state.

“We definitely will plan on hosting hikes again next year, and anyone can visit state parks during the winter and enjoy the beautiful scenery that’s unique to this time of year,” said Coffelt.