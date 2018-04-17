Iowa’s Community Heroes recognized at Prevention Conference

Award recognizes individuals who have made a significant impact on their community in their work to strengthen families

Des Moines, IA – Prevent Child Abuse Iowa recognized three Community Heroes at the statewide Child Abuse Prevention and Family Support Conference in Des Moines on April 10. The organization sought nominations for Community Heroes throughout the state who have made a positive and significant impact on their community, exemplifying the spirit of PCA Iowa’s mission to strengthen families for safer, happier childhoods.

Recognized for their positive impact on the lives of children were Tisha Moore from Pottawattamie County, Sue Swisher from the Quad Cities, and Cheryl Jones from Southeast Iowa.

In her career with Community Action of Southeast Iowa, Cheryl Flaaten has created foundations for educational paths for children, provided valuable resources for families, and been a mentor and guide to many. Through Cheryl’s work, parents have gained a better understanding of child development and how to bond more securely with their children. Children have had a better start in school through programs that opened doors to children who needed access to preschool, and her work has improved quality in childcare in southeast Iowa. Cheryl is a strong representative of Iowa at the state and national levels, implementing emerging initiatives and expanding opportunities for families and our community.

As an Early Childhood Coordinator, Tisha Moore is a voice for children and families ensuring that parents can be their child’s first teacher. Tisha’s community nominated her as a trusted advocate for those she works with as well as thoughtful and practical in her solutions. She is known to be active and responsive in working with local partners, and brings not only practicality, but new ideas and a sense of humor with her wherever she is. Tisha’s co-workers say, “Tisha is always sharing inspiration with others and is truly dedicated to making lives better for families and children.”

In her 24-year career as the Executive Director of the Child Abuse Council in the Quad Cities prior to her retirement, Sue Swisher led the organization’s increased focus on community collaboration, expanded parenting support services, and grew community education and public awareness. During her time in leadership, the Council also increased resource development, enhanced personnel practices, and generated greater Board involvement. In her role, Sue also worked to launch a Health Families America Program, implement Doula services, and created a child protection center in 2005. Additionally, Sue worked to develop the Western Illinois Trauma Informed Care Consortium which began in 2013. In her retirement, Sue has continued to be a focused leader who puts the mission first and fights in the best interest of children and families.

In the spirit of this year’s conference theme, “Connecting the Pieces”, the Community Hero Award is a recognition of the dedication and collaboration it takes for communities to create safer, more nurturing environments for children. PCA Iowa thanks our Community Heroes for their leadership and passion in strengthening Iowa families.

About Prevent Child Abuse Iowa

Since 1975, Prevent Child Abuse Iowa has served its mission of leading child abuse prevention efforts in Iowa through advocacy, awareness and assistance. It is the only statewide organization dedicated to preventing child abuse and the only consistent voice for child abuse prevention during the state legislative session. Prevent Child Abuse Iowa manages state and federal grant programs, which contribute financial support to community groups that provide services to families. Prevent Child Abuse Iowa is based in Des Moines, but has partnerships in nearly every county throughout Iowa. It is an affiliate of Prevent Child Abuse America. For more information, call (800) CHILDREN or visit www.pcaiowa.org.