Iowans Who’ve Moved Urged to Update Voter Registration

DES MOINES – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans who have moved since the last time they voted to update their voter registration as soon possible. The process only takes a few minutes and can be done online with an Iowa driver’s license or non-operator’s ID.

“It’s vital to keep your voter registration up-to-date, especially heading into a general election,” Secretary Pate said. “Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we will be sending absentee ballot request forms to all active registered voters in a few weeks, and we need your address to be accurate. If you’re not registered to vote, now will be a great time to get that done.”

To register to vote or update your voter registration, visit sos.iowa.gov/registertovote. Along with online voter registration, several options are available, including registering through the mail, at various government agency offices, at a voter registration drive and at military recruiting centers. Iowa also allows voters to register at the polls on Election Day.

The statewide absentee ballot request form mailing is expected to take place in late August.