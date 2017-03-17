Iowans Want to Help Cattlemen

Over the past two weeks, as cattlemen across Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas fell victim to wildfires, there has been an overwhelming desire among Iowa cattlemen to help. In response, the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation are partnering with DreamDirt Farm and Ranch Real Estate on an online auction fundraiser. The most immediate need has been for hay to feed the surviving cattle. Many Iowans have stepped up and donated hay already, and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association is helping facilitate these donations, matching donations with transportation. Governor Branstad has issued a disaster proclamation lifting restrictions on oversize and overweight loads of forage throughout the state of Iowa, to help facilitate these donations. While forage donations continue to come in, additional needs continue to surface for those affected. Milk replacer for orphan calves, fencing materials, and seed to re-establish pasture are merely a few examples. Cash donations will also be important to those affected.The online auction idea was a result of the desire to help felt by many in Iowa’s cattle industry. The Iowa Cattlemen’s Foundation will coordinate the donations and auction proceeds, with 100% of the funds going to help the affected ranchers. Parties interested in donating items to the auction or taking part in the auction should visit www.iacattlemen.org for more information.