Iowa Youth Straw Poll results

DES MOINES – Thousands of elementary, middle school and high school students across Iowa participated in Secretary of State Paul Pate’s 2017 Iowa Youth Straw Poll on Wednesday. The Straw Poll is an exercise designed to inspire civic engagement among Iowa’s youth and give them a feel for how the electoral process works.

“I want to thank all the teachers, principals, and administrators who helped organize the event at their schools. This was a terrific, hands-on learning experience for thousands of Iowa students,” Secretary Pate said. “The goal is to make the experience enjoyable and hopefully propel them to be active in their community and be a consistent voter for the rest of their lives.”

Here are the Iowa Youth Straw Poll results, with the top three finishers in each category, as of 5:00 p.m. on November 1:

Should your city/town allow the sales and use of fireworks? YES – 76% NO – 13%

What is your favorite school subject? MATH – 26% SCIENCE – 19% SOCIAL STUDIES – 18%

What is your favorite state university in Iowa? Iowa – 49% Iowa State – 34% Northern Iowa – 9%

Who is your favorite superhero? Batman – 15% Wonder Woman – 12% Spiderman – 12%



Participating schools from the KILJ listening area….Burlington, Central Lee, Cardinal, Columbus Community, Mid Prarie, Ottumwa, Pekin, Sigourney, Van Buren, WACO and Wapello.

Up-to-date live results are available on the Secretary of State’s website, sos.iowa.gov.

Pictures submitted by teachers and a full list of the schools participating in the Youth Straw Poll are available at Elections101.org/BeAVoter.