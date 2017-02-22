Iowa Wesleyan Welcomes Artist/Theologian Ted Lyddon Hattan to the Manning Speaker Series

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: February 21, 2017 − The Manning Speaker Series brings a distinguished speaker in religion to Iowa Wesleyan University each year. The series is made possible through a generous endowment by the Rev. Dr. Clifford Manning and Maxine Manning.

The purpose of the Annual Speaker Series is to strengthen the relationship between the university and the United Methodist Church and between the university and the community. The series has brought a distinguished speaker to the university each year beginning in 2004. The lectures are free and open to the public.

This year Iowa Wesleyan is pleased to announce that Artist / Theologian Ted Lyddon Hattan will present his talk ?Will beauty save the world now? on February 26, 2017 at the University Chapel from 2 pm to 4 pm. Hattan’s work is described as theopoetic and multidisciplinary. Currently Hattan is the Director of the Wesley Foundation and adjunct professor at Drake University. His studio is located Indianola, Iowa.

Hattan will be on campus on Friday February 24 at Noon for a Gallery Brown Bag lunch at the exhibit in the P.E.O, 601 N. Main Street.

“Since the Manning Series inception, we have tried to integrate artists and theologians into this series,” said Ann Klingensmith, M.A., M.F.A. Professor of Art & Art Gallery Director. “We are excited about having Ted Lyddon Hattan here at the university to showcase both the theological and artistic aspects in meaningful worship practice.”

For more information on this event, please visit www.iw.edu.

