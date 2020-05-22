Iowa Wesleyan University will reopen campus in phases over the summer

A phased-in process to reopen the campus of Iowa Wesleyan will take into consideration any standing Henry County restrictions per the Governor’s proclamations, CDC and local health officials’ recommendations, COVID-19 data for Henry County, and federal guidelines. The first phase is expected to begin on or around June 1.

“Like many higher education institutions, we are planning a cautious and phased opening of our campus. Specific criteria will trigger each phase, and we will always be prepared to return to an earlier stage or close the campus in the event circumstances deem it necessary,” said IW President Chris Plunkett. “A phased reopening will allow IW to gradually acclimate to modified behaviors and new health protocols before finalizing our intended plans for when students arrive on campus in August.”

The first three phases will provide a gradual return to campus for the employees. Public access to the campus is expected to begin in phase three with pre-scheduled public events being considered on a case-by-case basis and following the group size limitations then in place. Event attendees will be required to wear masks outside of the event venue. Full public access to the campus will be considered in phase four.

On May 11, Iowa Wesleyan University announced its plan to resume in-person, campus-based learning and living this fall.

“As we continue to develop multiple contingency plans for the fall semester, our top priority is the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and community members,” said Plunkett. We will work closely with our public health officials as we determine what this living and learning model will look like.”