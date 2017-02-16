Iowa Wesleyan University Welcomes Global UGRAD-Pakistan Students

Mount Pleasant, Iowa, February 15, 2017 – Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to welcome new international students on campus as part of the U.S. Department of State’s Global Undergraduate Exchange Program in Pakistan (Global UGRAD-Pakistan). Joining the Iowa Wesleyan University family are Ayesha, Muhammad, Tooba, and Osama.

The Global Undergraduate Exchange Program in Pakistan (Global UGRAD-Pakistan) program builds the capacity of a diverse group of youth leaders from underserved populations across Pakistan. Through U.S.-based training and practical experience in leadership positions, community engagement, and in their professional fields, undergraduate students gain the skills needed to implement long-term civic and economic changes in their communities, building stability through increased local capacity and cross-cultural understanding.

Through semester-long programs of study, exploration of U.S. culture, leadership development, and integration into U.S. communities, Global UGRAD-Pakistan students develop a broad and nuanced understanding of U.S. values and become citizen ambassadors who support expanded diplomatic and development partnerships.

In addition to their academic studies, Global UGRAD-Pakistan students perform community service and explore American traditions through the unique digital Cultural Passport to America program, which provides students with a framework for comprehensively exploring various aspects of American culture broadly and systematically. While interacting with Americans in the community and on campus, Global UGRAD-Pakistan students develop a more well-rounded perception of American culture. They go on to share this understanding of the U.S. with friends, family, and others in their communities back home.

“IREX program has long been an outstanding program administered by the Department of State. Iowa Wesleyan is honored to be a part of the tradition and history of helping provide this opportunity to deserving young students from around the world” said DeWayne Frazier, Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Global UGRAD-Pakistan students are also “ambassadors” for Pakistan. Many of them are the only

representative of Pakistan on campus. Their unique perspectives and backgrounds enrich the learning experience for American students. Global UGRAD-Pakistan students also give presentations about their home country and cultures at local schools, and national service organizations including the Rotary Club and Kiwanis Club, as well as elderly homes, and other locations, reaching thousands of Americans each year.

The Global Undergraduate Exchange Program in Pakistan is a program of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs of the U.S. Department of State and is implemented by IREX (the International Research & Exchanges Board). For more information about the program, visit:

https://www.irex.org/project/global-undergraduate-exchange-program-pakistan-global-ugrad-pakistan

To learn more about Iowa Wesleyan’s International programs, visit https://iw.edu/international-programs/

Iowa Wesleyan University–Celebrating its 175th Anniversary, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.