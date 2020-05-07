Iowa Wesleyan University Reschedules Commencement & Homecoming

Mount Pleasant, IA – May 7, 2020 — Saturday, May 2 was supposed to be a day of joy and celebration for Iowa Wesleyan’s Class of 2020. Instead of gathering on campus with fellow graduates, the students completed their coursework and celebrated in their homes with their families. Although the commencement activities could not take place this past weekend, Iowa Wesleyan has announced the date for the Commencement Ceremony for the Class of 2020, and Homecoming Weekend will be rescheduled.

Iowa Wesleyan and Mount Pleasant High School considered celebrating both homecomings on the same weekend, as they did last year. However, IW has decided to postpone their date to the weekend of October 23-25. While there are benefits in having these celebrations together, IW felt this year it would be very important to have two weekends to support our local businesses while alumni come back to their alma maters. The weekend will continue to consist of events such as the Tiger Athletics Golf Outing, the Homecoming football game, a ribbon-cutting for the newly renovated Willis Wrestling Facility, Homecoming Parade, and annual Alumni Banquet and Hall of Fame Ceremony.

“We are excited for this combined weekend to be one to remember,” stated Derek Zander, Vice President for Advancement and Athletics. “Commencement for the 2020 class will be a memorable day as we celebrate their accomplishments and reflect on the resilience of our students during these unprecedented times. Homecoming 2020 will then kick off with many great events. We look forward to having our alumni back on campus to celebrate with the Class of 2020 while reminiscing the impact Iowa Wesleyan has had on so many of our lives.”

IW believes Homecoming is an ideal weekend to hold the commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020. It will give a chance for the graduates, family, friends, and other alums to gather together for an entire weekend of celebration and festivities. The commencement ceremony will take place on Friday evening, October 23rd.

Mark your calendars now and continue to watch for more information on these events.