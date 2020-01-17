Iowa Wesleyan University recognized in U.S. News and World Report Best Online Programs rankings

– Iowa Wesleyan University has once again been recognized for academic excellence by U.S. News & World Report in the 2020 Best Online Programs. The national ranking placed Iowa Wesleyan in the top 175 Best Online Bachelor’s Programs.

Iowa Wesleyan University Provost Dr. DeWayne Frazier said, “We are appreciative of U.S. News & World Report for their comprehensive reviews and implementation of strong metrics for ranking online programs. The university leadership and Board of Trustees have invested in this area significantly over the last several years, and we have one of the best online teams anywhere.” He added, “The online team continues to employ many best practices that have further enhanced our program quality. These enhancements have been a significant factor in enrollment growth of over 35% in the online programs during the current academic year.”

For working adults with some college credit, completing a four-year degree online may be the most practical way to obtain the knowledge and credentials needed to boost their careers. The vast majority of students enrolled in I.W. Online have earned at least some college credit. Rather than first-time college students, they are more likely to be working professionals in their 20s to 40s looking to advance in or change their careers.

Iowa Wesleyan offers online programs for Business Administration (including concentrations in Accounting, Agribusiness, Applied Science, Criminal Justice, Health Care Management, Human Resource Management, Human Services, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, and Management), Criminal Justice (including concentrations in Cyber Security and Homeland Security), Human Services, and the R.N. to BSN.

The 2020 U.S. News & World Report ranking assessed online bachelor’s degree programs across four general categories including student engagement (which counted for 35% of each institution’s score); student services and technology (25%); faculty credentials and training (20%); and expert opinion (20%).