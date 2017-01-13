Iowa Wesleyan University ranks 2017 Best Online Bachelor’s Program

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: January 11, 2017 − Iowa Wesleyan University is named by U.S. News & World Report as one of the top 200 best online bachelor’s programs in the country ranking 174th on the list.

“Iowa Wesleyan University is delighted to again be recognized for academic excellence, especially in the growing online space. Iowa Wesleyan is 1 of only 4 colleges/universities in Iowa in 2017’s top 200 ranking. We are competitively priced to provide accessibility to all students who are looking for a program from a top tier institution. As the regional, comprehensive university for Southeast Iowa, we are passionate about the students and region we serve.” stated President Steve Titus.

According to U.S. News & World Report the combination of Iowa Wesleyan’s excellent student engagement, faculty credentials and training, student services and technology, and peer reputation make it a top university in the United States for online bachelor’s program.

“Iowa Wesleyan University’s online programs offer the same quality education that the traditional classroom offers, but in a more accelerated and flexible format,” stated Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. DeWayne Frazier. “Iowa Wesleyan online has six convenient start points for learners to enter year round and sessions are in 8-week formats. Students are given highly trained professional advisors and faculty to help guide them through their academic programs in a timely fashion. The program is competitively priced to help make educational attainable for working adults.”

To view the report, visit www.usnews.com/online.

To enroll in Iowa Wesleyan’s academic offerings, visit www.iw.edu.

Iowa Wesleyan University – Celebrating its 175th Anniversary, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.