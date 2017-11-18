Iowa Wesleyan University Presents Lessons and Carols “Gloria”

Mount Pleasant, Iowa. November 17, 2017 – Iowa Wesleyan University (IW) is pleased to announce Lessons and Carols featuring “Gloria” by Vivaldi to celebrate the Christmas season.

Lessons and Carols is a unique offering at IW that involves scripture reading and music accompaniment. This service is open to the public with donations benefiting Iowa Wesleyan Music Department. Lessons and Carols is December 3th at 7pm in University Chapel.

“Gloria” will be performed by the Iowa Wesleyan Concert Choir, Primae Voces, and features special guest Southeast Iowa Symphony Chamber Orchestra under the artistic direction of Blair Buffington, Director of Choral Activities at Iowa Wesleyan University. Additional performances provided by Mount Pleasant High School Chamber Singers, The Mount Pleasant Choral, Sound Appeal Bell Choir, and Acapella Women’s Ensemble.

Buffington, said, “The culmination of our semester’s work is here and we’re so pleased to showcase the talents and hard work of our student and community musicians. It’s a wonderful opportunity to be have the Southeast Iowa Chamber Orchestra involved with our festival of Lessons & Carols. The Vivaldi Gloria is going to be spectacular! Last year’s concert-service drew a crowd of nearly 500 and this year we are expecting even more.”

Additional concert include:

November 30: Jazzoliday – 11 am

November 30: Instrumental Concert – 7 pm

December 1: General Recital – 7 pm

For more information about these free concerts, please visit iw.edu.

