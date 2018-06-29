Iowa Wesleyan University Online Programs Receive Top Ten Ranking

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: June 19, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University’s Online Programs received a top ten ranking from The Best Schools (TBS) as a Best Online College in Iowa for 2018. This ranking is timely as the Adult and Graduate Studies (AGS) department has added new online undergraduate programs in Social Work and graduate programs in Management Leadership and Education.

“There are four reasons to choose Iowa Wesleyan University to get your degree online,” said Barb Schultz, Associate Dean of Adult and Graduate Studies at Iowa Wesleyan. “In state tuition applies online; you can be a part of a university you know and love with faculty who provide one on one mentoring; you are able to get a degree from a school employers know and trust, and you are close enough to easily visit when desired. Our goal is to engage adult learners in growing their careers providing a personal student experience with the University.”

Instructional design technicians and counselors are on hand at Iowa Wesleyan to assist not only in the enrollment process but also in career guidance throughout their education journey.

“Iowa Wesleyan University continues to grow programs and assist employers in Southeast Iowa with a career ready workforce,” said Schultz. “As a convener for the region, Iowa Wesleyan stands ready to provide the programs and opportunities our student’s desire for their careers.”

For more information on our undergraduate and graduate programs online or to register at Iowa Wesleyan University visit iw.edu.