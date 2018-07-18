Iowa Wesleyan University Names New Vice President for Enrollment Management

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: July 17, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Nikki Fennern to the position of Vice President for Enrollment Management effective August 1, 2018. Dr. Fennern brings to Iowa Wesleyan over 20 years of progressive experience in NCAA DIII intercollegiate athletics, student development, and enrollment.

“I am thrilled to join the IW community and continue the success of IW’s students and student-athletes,” said Dr. Fennern. “I look forward to continuing and building upon the great work of the enrollment team and the entire University and the Mount Pleasant community. Thank you to President Titus for this opportunity to join this transformational learning community in Southeast Iowa. My entire family looks forward to joining Tiger Nation!”

Dr. Fennern joins Iowa Wesleyan as new student enrollment has grown by 162% over the last three years during a higher education climate with only 10% of universities in the nation reporting rising enrollment numbers. With over 55% of the enrollment at Iowa Wesleyan comprising of student-athletes, Dr. Fennern’s experience in NCAA Division III athletics will be a strategic asset.

“I am delighted to announce Nikki’s appointment as Wesleyan’s new vice president for enrollment management. Nikki brings a depth of experience in higher education leadership,” said Dr. Steven Titus, president of Iowa Wesleyan University. “Dr. Fennern will provide collaborative and strategic leadership to our university campus. Building from our tremendous growth over the last few years, Nikki will play a critical role in working across the institution to ensure enrollment and retention goals are achieved and connections with key constituents are made. We look forward to the arrival of Dr. Fennern and her family.”

A 2016 Women Leaders in College Sports (formerly NACWAA) Administrator of the Year Award recipient, as well as the 2018 Minnesota Coalition of Women in Athletic Leadership Breaking Barriers award-recipient, Fennern previously served as the Athletic Director for Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – River Falls, and a master’s degree in Health, Physical Education, & Recreation at South Dakota State University. She has also received her doctorate in Educational Leadership from Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Fennern will reside in Mount Pleasant with her husband, Jamie and their three daughters Mia, Chelsea, and Ali.