Iowa Wesleyan University Human Services Degree Ranked 24th in Nation

Mount Pleasant, IA – September 25, 2017. The human services field seeks to meet human needs and improve quality of life, focusing on both preventing and relieving social problems, from substance abuse to homelessness to poverty.

Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce that it is ranked 24th in the nation according to AffordableColleges.com for its Human Services degree. Contributing to Wesleyan’s success is the dedication to service projects and the promotion of social justice.

Human Services jobs typically require a bachelor’s degree for employment or promotion. To address this need Iowa Wesleyan University combined three majors (Criminal Justice, Psychology, and Sociology) into a single Human Services major that is attractive, valuable, and practical for many “helping professions.”

Nick Boone, Vice President for Enrollment said, “Graduates from Iowa Wesleyan University with the human services major have been trained to respond to changes in the economy, health care system, and society. By blending criminal justice, psychology and sociology, our students receive a well-rounded experience they need for real life situations.”

Pursuing a bachelor’s degree can result in increased job opportunities, including leadership positions with higher salaries. Graduates who earn their human services degree online can pursue a range of careers, including counseling, social work, health education, and substance abuse counseling. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , the annual median wage for community and social service careers is around $42,000, and the field is expected to grow rapidly over the next decade.

