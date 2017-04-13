Iowa Wesleyan University Hosts Higher Education Assessment Conference

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: April 13, 2017 − Iowa Wesleyan University hosted an Assessment Conference for colleges and universities on April 12, 2017 featuring Linda Suskie, an internationally recognized expert in the field of assessment. The program included Establishing Co-Curricular Learning Objectives; Measuring Co-Curricular Learning Objections; and Closing The Loop: Using Assessment Data For Improvements.

Suskie’s two books, Assessing Student Learning: A Common Sense Guide and Five Dimensions of Quality: A Common Sense Guide to Accreditation and Accountability, are some of the best selling books on higher education assessment.

Suskie served seven years as the vice president of the accrediting agency for colleges and universities in the Mid Atlantic states. Her 40 years of experience also include serving as Director of the American Association for Higher Education’s Assessment Forum, Associate Vice President for Assessment and Institutional Research at Towson University, Assistant to the President for Planning at Millersville University, and Director of Institutional Research at the State University of New York College at Oswego.

“The conference was a great success, said Dr. Kelly Danaher, Associate Professor of Psychology

& Assessment Committee Chair. We were able to provide professional development to IW faculty and staff, as well as collleagues of other regional institutions. We were honored to have Linda Suskie, an expert in assessment, guide us to a better understanding of how to evaluate and make improvements to student learning. Today’s conference provided an opportunity to reflect on how best to evaluate student learning in co-curricular experiences so that we can make our institutions even stronger. ”

