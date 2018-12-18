Iowa Wesleyan University Honored With Rising Star Recognition

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: December 14, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University has been recognized by Campus Labs—a leading company that works with institutions to transform higher education through data and analytics—as a Rising Star recipient in its annual awards program.

The Campus Labs award recognizes institutions using the Campus Labs platform to drive genuine improvement and bold innovation on campus, from streamlining administrative processes to enhancing overall student experience. The Rising Star award is given to the campuses that, within one year of implementing their Campus Labs tool(s), have already shown they’re on a unique and promising path to sustainable success.

Each of Campus Labs’ more than 1,400 member campuses are eligible for awards in five categories: All Star, Rising Star, Trailblazer, Collaborator and Champion—with each category recognizing campuses or individuals in different stages of implementing projects across campus. In recognition of their achievements, winners are awarded more than $10,000, in total, in educational grants and prizes, including funds to further advance the successful adoption and impact of Campus Labs tools on campus.

“We are excited to receive this award,” said Paula Kinney, associate vice president of academic affairs at Iowa Wesleyan. “The receipt of this award honors an entire team of people on our campus who work tirelessly to impact student success. It is truly a testament to the network of faculty and staff who play direct roles in the success of our students.”

Annemieke Rice, vice president for campus success at Campus Labs stated “this awards program allows us to recognize our member campuses not just for the efforts they make, but also the impact they have demonstrated. Their focus, creativity and commitment to excellence have improved the quality of education for students, enhanced the effectiveness of resource utilization, and helped bring together faculty and staff across campus to make meaningful and sustainable change. It is incredibly rewarding to me and the entire Campus Labs team to see Iowa Wesleyan University recognized for their work.”