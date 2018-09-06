Iowa Wesleyan University Enrollment Growth Trend Continues

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: September 5, 2018 – Overall enrollment for Iowa Wesleyan University shows sustained growth for a fourth consecutive year.

Iowa Wesleyan’s enrollment increased by 6% from the 2017-18 academic year because of a comprehensive enrollment strategy and the highest retention rates in more than a decade.

“It’s encouraging to see that Iowa Wesleyan continues to be an attractive option to students in one of the most competitive higher education environments,” said Dr. Nikki Fennern, vice president for enrollment management. “I attribute our success to the entire Iowa Wesleyan community for their commitment to providing an affordable, high-quality education to our students and region. There is much more we will do to ensure the future growth of Iowa Wesleyan as we continue to serve Southeast Iowa as its regional comprehensive university.”

As enrollment continues to grow, so does the need for diverse campus housing. Iowa Wesleyan partnered this summer with community business leaders to add new housing options adjacent to campus. While IW’s freshman class is not as large as in previous years, key strategies in recruitment and retention have paid off specifically around efforts to increase the number of Iowa and transfer students. Overall transfer student enrollment increased by 27% and the number of Iowa students increased by 64% over the previous year. Also, while many institutions across the nation are experiencing a decrease in international student enrollment, Iowa Wesleyan continues to grow its campus diversity. IW’s international population increased by 17%, representing 20% of the student enrollment and over 30 countries around the globe.

This fall also marked the launch of a new master’s degree in management leadership. In the first official start, the program has exceeded its enrollment projections. A robust expansion of new undergraduate and graduate programs offered online will continue to be added to meet the needs of Southeast Iowa and beyond.

“As a convener for the region, Iowa Wesleyan is prepared and positioned to respond to the latest trends in higher education. Nationally 34% of higher education enrollment is being offered online, and that trend will continue to increase. The adult degree completion market is now larger than the traditional age high school market,” said IW President Steve Titus, Ph.D. “Certificates and ‘stackable credentials’ are becoming mainstream. Our goal of serving the region and beyond by providing new educational programs to meet the needs of our market is a strategic focus for the institution. We press forward prepared to lead in this new era of higher education.”