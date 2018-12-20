Iowa Wesleyan University Celebrates Student Success

Dean’s List Announced for Fall 2018

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: December 20, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University is celebrating student success with the 2018 Fall Dean’s List. Students exemplifying academic excellence represent the United States and countries abroad.

Criteria to be a part of the Dean’s List include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

“Student Success is our goal at IW,” said Megan Hill, registrar for the University. “These exceptional students deserve recognition for their hard work and the standard they set for themselves through achievement.”

The list of students on the Dean’s List can be found by going to the Iowa Wesleyan website and checking under the fall Dean’s List.