Iowa Wesleyan University Celebrates Homecoming / Honors Distinguished Alumni

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: October 1, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University will celebrate homecoming festivities October 5-6 in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, on the University’s campus.

Celebration highlights include the 50th Anniversary of the Class of 1968 with a reception at the home of President Steve and Sara Titus; the annual Alumni Banquet and Awards (registration ends October 2nd); Boom Night with the selection of Homecoming King, Queen, Prince and Princess; IW’s Homecoming parade and the Homecoming football game where the Tigers face Martin Luther College.

IW will launch the 100th Anniversary celebration of the Iowa Wesleyan Music Department with an inaugural choir reunion. The Music Department will continue the celebration with performances throughout the year in honor of the landmark anniversary.

In addition, IW commemorates the 150th Anniversary of Greek Life on Iowa Wesleyan University’s campus with activities throughout the weekend including the retro themed Flashback Bash.

During the Alumni Banquet and Awards event, four individuals will be honored for their contributions to Iowa Wesleyan. Betty Mullen ’75 of Mount Pleasant will be recognized for years of service to Iowa Wesleyan with the Alumni Service Award; Presbyterian pastor and artist, Rev. Shawna Bowman ’01 of Chicago, IL, will be given the Distinguished Young Alumni Award; Duane Roth ‘72 will be honored posthumously with the Distinguished Alumni Award for a career and personal philanthropic work focused on helping people, and fostering innovations geared toward improving the world; and John Kuhens will be recognized as an Honorary Alumnus for his 48 years of distinguished service to the University and the community of Mount Pleasant and surrounding regions.

“This will be a special homecoming for Iowa Wesleyan,” said Holly Jones, director of alumni relations. “We continue to reach remarkable and historic anniversaries that show the University’s strength and commitment to the region throughout the years. Our honorees are an example of IW’s commitment to Southeast Iowa.”