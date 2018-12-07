Iowa Wesleyan University Celebrates Graduates

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: December 6, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University held its December 2018

Graduation Ceremony honoring undergraduate students at 2 p.m. today in University Chapel on Iowa Wesleyan’s campus. The University celebrated the graduation of 29 students. During the ceremony, bachelor of arts, bachelor of science and bachelor of science in nursing degrees were conferred.

Dr. Steven E. Titus, president of the University, presided over the event. Speakers included Dr. DeWayne Frazier, provost; Holly Jones, director of alumni & parent relation; and Rev. Deborah Stowers, senior pastor of the First United Methodist Church of Mt Pleasant. In addition, the IW Primae Voces choir directed by Blair Buffington, director of choral activities, filled the chapel with song.

The graduation speaker was Dr. Jason Edwards, 2018 Chadwick Teacher of the Year. Edwards is the Division of Humanities Chair and Professor of Music. His message to the graduates encouraged them to “embrace opportunities to learn and experience new things, even if you don’t need to. It will enrich you as a person—ultimately it is useful, because to earn a living, you do need to be able to think and continue to expand your intellect. And those dimensions of your mind shouldn’t be fixed just because you have completed your degree. Your education is not finished.”

Dr. DeWayne Frazier, provost of the University said, “The spirit and enthusiasm of our graduating class was felt in the Chapel. IW is proud of our tradition of preparing students to lead meaningful lives and careers.”