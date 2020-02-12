Iowa Wesleyan University Celebrates Black History Month with Theatrical Performance

Mount Pleasant, IA – February 11, 2020 – In celebration of Black History Month, Iowa Wesleyan University will present For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf on February 26 and 27 at 7:30 pm in the University Chapel. Both performances are free and open to the public.

The groundbreaking production premiered on Broadway in 1976. Ntozake Shange wrote this Obie award-winning dramatic prose poem, which reveals what it meant to be a woman of color in the twentieth century. The adult themes of this show can be felt by women of all races and ethnicities. The strong, powerful, and vivid language sends a fierce, empowering message to all audience members.

Seven women of color from Iowa Wesleyan will portray the characters who tell their stories. These actors include Sheila Payne (Lady in Brown), Taylor Payne (Lady in Red), Desmonica Huffman (Lady in Blue), Tahnia Love (Lady in Yellow), Symphony Cooper (Lady in Purple), Sherell Kent (Lady in Green), and Taylor Powell (Lady in Orange). David Wendt serves as the Director of the Production with Sarah Frazier as Production Consultant.

This student-led production team features Rahmel Campbell (Stage Manager); William Bahena (Producer); Adriona Lindsey, Ashley Pfadenhauer, and Athena Bester (Publicity); Dhasan Shrestha, Claudia Villalobos, and Billy Thompson (Set & Design); and Montrea Fields (Lighting).

A discussion following the production will be facilitated by several IW nursing students who are focusing on proper strategies and services to cope with mental health issues.

PLEASE NOTE this production includes strong language and mature themes. This performance is not encouraged for individuals under 18 years of age.