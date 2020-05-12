Iowa Wesleyan University Announces Plans to Reopen for Fall 2020

Mount Pleasant, IA – May 11, 2020 —Iowa Wesleyan University announced today their intention to resume in-person, campus-based learning and living this fall. Planning is currently underway to welcome students back to campus in a responsible way that prioritizes the safety and well-being of the entire community while offering the best education possible.

According to IW President Chris Plunkett, “The health, safety, and well-being of our entire Iowa Wesleyan community is always a priority. We will continue to make decisions that protect our community members as we follow guidelines issued by the CDC and other national, state, and regional health professionals.” Plunkett added, “Last week, senior leadership spent two full days in a planning retreat to address the many complex health and safety issues that come with reopening the campus. We will open in carefully monitored phases throughout the summer as we prepare for the fall. Our decision-making process will always include guidance and input from the CDC, regional and state public health professionals, Mount Pleasant community leaders, and our community members.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, the University is committed to providing a variety of learning alternatives. While planning to open the campus, practical contingency plans are also being prepared. These could include adjustments to the academic schedule, a delayed starting date, a shortened semester, and distance learning options.

The University awaits further guidance from the NCAA, SLIAC, and UMAC conferences, which will determine how fall athletic programs may be impacted. In the meantime, student-athletes will be encouraged to continue to make their academic studies their top priority.

The most recent information on IW’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic is available at https://www.iw.edu/covid-19/.