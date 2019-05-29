Iowa Wesleyan University Announces New President

Tuesday the Iowa Wesleyan University Board of Trustees selected Christine Plunkett as President, effective August 1, 2019, when current President Steven Titus retires. Plunkett has served as Vice President for Finance and Treasurer of the University since 2015, and previously served in the roles of Chief Financial Officer and President of Burlington College in Burlington, Vermont.

Annette J. Scieszinski, who chairs the Iowa Wesleyan Board of Trustees, commended fellow trustees on their choice. “Christine Plunkett brings valuable executive experience to the office of University President, has performed superbly in her various leadership roles at Wesleyan over the last four years, and is uniquely versed in our ongoing negotiations with a prospective partner. She will serve the University and its constituencies well.”

Titus’ last day is July 31. He will become president emeritus.

Plunkett and her husband, John Watson, enjoy living in Mount Pleasant and are frequent visitors on bicycle trails in the Southeast Iowa region. In reaction to her selection as Iowa Wesleyan’s 30th President, Plunkett reflected, “These are very exciting times at the University. I am humbled by this development, and I appreciate the Board’s confidence in me. President Titus has made a lasting mark on the University, and I’m humbled to continue the work he initiated towards a sustainable future. I look forward to working with my very talented and dedicated colleagues on the faculty, staff, and Cabinet.”

Looking into the future, she cites the successful formation of a partnership for a sustainable, alternative future for Iowa Wesleyan, as a priority.