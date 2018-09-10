Iowa Wesleyan University Announces New Online Graduate Program

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: September 6, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its new Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction (MECI) program. Future educators will now be able to complete their undergraduate and graduate programs at Iowa Wesleyan University.



“We are very excited to be rolling out the Master of Education in Curriculum and Instruction program in January 2019,” said Rebecca Beckner, PhD., teacher education program and education division chair. “Our goal is to provide licensed teachers (and others who work with children and youth) high-quality continuing education in teacher leadership, curriculum design and differentiation of instruction, assessment, and group management.”

The first track offered with the MECI is a concentration in effective teaching and instruction which includes teacher leadership and instructional frameworks. Additional tracks in advanced literacy instruction and advanced special education will be offered in the future. This online program will allow working professionals to obtain their master’s degree in as little as 18-24 months with continuous enrollment.

“The MECI degree allows us to continue to serve Southeast Iowa and beyond with this needed program,” said Barb Schultz, assistant dean of graduate and professional studies at Iowa Wesleyan. “We will continue to grow our online offerings in both undergraduate and graduate programs during 2019 and beyond.”

Federal financial aid, active-duty tuition assistance, veteran’s benefits and employer tuition assistance programs can assist in achieving a master’s degree from Iowa Wesleyan University. Payment plans are also available.