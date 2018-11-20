Iowa Wesleyan University Announced New Military Scholarship Program

Mount Pleasant, Iowa – November 20, 2018 – Iowa Wesleyan University is committed to supporting our military, both active and retired, through a scholarship program that includes tuition discounts and incentives to enroll.

Announced today by Iowa Wesleyan University Provost, Dr. DeWayne Frazier, “Starting in January 2019, this important and comprehensive scholarship program will provide active duty, veterans and military family members with unique benefits including a free laptop, last two terms tuition-free, tuition discount, a free tablet and more.”

After a two-week period of uncertainty around the University’s future, on November 15, Iowa Wesleyan University’s Board of Trustees voted to move forward, continuing operations at the University after required funding was secured through support from alumni, friends, and community, and collaboration with the USDA Rural Development.

“IW will continue to support Mount Pleasant and all of Southeast Iowa through relevant, practical and purposeful educational opportunities. Through our new long-term partnership with LPF Services, IW Online will expand its service to students globally through a significant expansion of our online division. We are excited about our new opportunities for growth with LPF Services,” said Dr. Frazier. “The new IW Salutes Military Scholarship recognizes and honors our active duty military, veterans, and family members and is an important element of our online expansion,” added Frazier.

Learn more about this unique new military scholarship program at https://success.iw.edu/military.

Iowa Wesleyan University – As Southeast Iowa’s regional comprehensive university, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.