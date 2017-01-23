Iowa Wesleyan University Announce Dean’s List Fall 2016 Semester

January 20, 2017 − Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce our Dean’s List for the fall 2016 semester. Students exemplifying academic excellence represent the United States and multiple countries. Criteria to be a part of the Dean’s List include degree-seeking students taking 12 or more hours per semester with a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

“Obtaining a higher education degree is vital to a strong and healthy workforce.” stated President Steve Titus. “We are particularly proud of those students who work hard to obtain excellence in their studies and represent Iowa Wesleyan and themselves at the highest level. I offer my sincere congratulations to each of our Dean’s List students.”

You may find the complete list of Iowa Wesleyan Dean List Students by visiting https://www.iw.edu/dean-list-fall-2016/.

Dean’s List students may graduate “with honor” indicated by “cum laude” on their diploma with a overall career cumulative grade point average of 3.50–3.74. Graduates receive “magna cum laude for overall cumulative of 3.75–3.89. “Summa cum laude” represents those students who overall cumulative GPA is 3.90–4.00 for all coursework.

To enroll in Iowa Wesleyan’s academic offerings, visit www.iw.edu.

Iowa Wesleyan University–Celebrating its 175th Anniversary, Iowa Wesleyan University is a transformational learning community whose passion is to educate, empower and inspire students to lead meaningful lives and careers.